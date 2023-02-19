Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Lam Research worth $62,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $495.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.20. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $582.24.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.