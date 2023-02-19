Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $62,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.63 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $384.84 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

