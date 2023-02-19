Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $55,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $104.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

