Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vodafone Group Public worth $52,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.38 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vodafone Group Public

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.