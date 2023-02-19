Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $50.34 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $50,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $145,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Gartner by 103.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $346.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,736 shares of company stock worth $11,840,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.