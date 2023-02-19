Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.83 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $53,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,678,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $748.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.