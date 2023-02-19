Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $61.61 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of IQVIA worth $61,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 92.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

