Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $61.85 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $61,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $214.02 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

