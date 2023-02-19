Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $63.81 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $63,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.