Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $61,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

