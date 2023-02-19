Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,722 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,237,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $502.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.41 and a 200 day moving average of $405.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,805 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,379. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

