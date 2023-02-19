Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $51,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of -345.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

