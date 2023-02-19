Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $49,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $301.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.86 and its 200 day moving average is $304.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.