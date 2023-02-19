Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,225 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $52,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $65,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.