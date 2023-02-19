Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,312 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.73% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $57,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67.

