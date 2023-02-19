Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,337 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $51,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.