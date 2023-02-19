Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ares Management worth $63,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

ARES opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 287.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

