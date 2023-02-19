Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

