Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $760.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $782.47.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $716.76 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $700.78 and its 200-day moving average is $652.59.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

