Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Equinix stock opened at $716.76 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.59.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

