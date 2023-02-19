Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Equinox Gold to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$4.99 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

