Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after buying an additional 481,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.75 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.