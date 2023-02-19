Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

