Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

