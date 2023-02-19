Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Exelixis by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exelixis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,211,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.