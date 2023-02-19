Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NerdWallet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 2.08. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 175,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 340,715 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

