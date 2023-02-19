Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of WAB opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

