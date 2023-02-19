Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,295 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

ETRN opened at $6.49 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.