ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) & Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Financial Review

Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Control Security and ESCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Electronic Control Security alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies $857.50 million 2.95 $82.32 million $3.29 29.76

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Control Security.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A ESCO Technologies 9.65% 8.36% 5.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Electronic Control Security and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.0% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Control Security and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESCO Technologies has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Electronic Control Security on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Control Security

(Get Rating)

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S. Navy maritime survivability, precision-tolerance machined components for the aerospace and defense industry, and metal processing services. The RF Shielding and Test segment identifies, measures, and contains magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy through ETS-Lindgren Inc. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operat

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Control Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Control Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.