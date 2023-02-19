ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Financial Review

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 2 0 2.40 FREYR Battery 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $7.18, indicating a potential upside of 210.76%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 98.42%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

This table compares ESS Tech and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -51.45% -43.16% FREYR Battery N/A -23.26% -19.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($1.68) -1.37 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.30) -6.82

FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

