Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,320,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.50 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

