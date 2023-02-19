Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.