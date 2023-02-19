ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

