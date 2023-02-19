FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
ABB Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ABB
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.