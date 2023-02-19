FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ABB

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.