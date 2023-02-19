FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 337.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth $744,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 9.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

