FDx Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of EQT opened at $31.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

