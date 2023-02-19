FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.