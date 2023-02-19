FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

