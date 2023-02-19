FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $166.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.