FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
First Solar Stock Down 0.4 %
FSLR stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.