FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

