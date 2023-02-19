Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Set at C$10.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.14.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$9.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$955.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.97. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.