Financial Contrast: Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) vs. The Competition

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -2,998.91 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $964.82 million $64.71 million 1,211.90

Nocopi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nocopi Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -4.14% -23.78% -1.58%

Summary

Nocopi Technologies rivals beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

