First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

