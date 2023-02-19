First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.