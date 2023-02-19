First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFGGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

