First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First United stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First United by 14.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

