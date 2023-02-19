FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

