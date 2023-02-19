Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

