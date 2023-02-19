Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €34.00 ($36.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

