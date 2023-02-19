FY2023 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Angi in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 604.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 628,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,453.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 802,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 850,431 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

