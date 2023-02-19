FY2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Raised by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

CarMax Trading Down 1.8 %

CarMax stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $109.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $327,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in CarMax by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

